Inclement weather forces diversion of 11 flights to Chennai; second time in 3 days

Bengaluru: For the second time in a week, flight services at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were disrupted owing to heavy rains.
On Sunday night, 11 flights were diverted to Chennai since inclement weather prevented the airport from facilitating landing.
A spokesperson for the airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said no landings could be facilitated between 11.18 pm and 11.54 pm on Sunday.
"Heavy rains and lightning disrupted the operations close to midnight. However, the services resumed soon after,” the spokesperson said.
Of the 11 flights, seven were domestic and four international. The domestic flights that were diverted originated from Delhi (two), Mumbai (two), Goa (two), and Guwahati.
The diverted flights were operated by IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, Akasa Air, and Alliance Air.
The four international flights are said to have originated from Paris, Amsterdam, and Bangkok (two).
On May 10, 17 flights were diverted to Chennai due to similar problems. Rainwater also leaked from the ceilings of the KIA's Terminal 2.
The spokesperson said no other flights were delayed or cancelled on account of the bad weather.
Published 13 May 2024, 22:53 IST