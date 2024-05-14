Inclement weather forces diversion of 11 flights to Chennai; second time in 3 days

Bengaluru: For the second time in a week, flight services at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were disrupted owing to heavy rains.

On Sunday night, 11 flights were diverted to Chennai since inclement weather prevented the airport from facilitating landing.

A spokesperson for the airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said no landings could be facilitated between 11.18 pm and 11.54 pm on Sunday.