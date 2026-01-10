Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘Inclusion within Disability’ at heart of Kalaangana’s 19th edition

The two-day event, held on January 8 and 9, marked the 19th edition of the festival. Over 700 students from 29 schools participated.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 22:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 22:32 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us