<p>Bengaluru: Kalaangana, an inclusive festival of art and culture, brought together children with disabilities, parents, teachers and caregivers in a vibrant celebration of talent, creativity, and community.</p>.<p>The two-day event, held on January 8 and 9, marked the 19th edition of the festival. Over 700 students from 29 schools participated.</p>.<p>Organised by the Bengaluru-based Information Resource Centre, this year’s theme, ‘Inclusion within Disability’, stressed collaboration and shared participation among persons with diverse disabilities.</p>.<p>Students took part in group dance and music band performances, along with art displays. A tableau display was introduced this year as a new event for students, adding a strong visual and narrative element to the festival. Except for art, all student events were group performances.</p>.<p>“The idea was to bring together people with diverse disabilities to perform collectively, starting inclusion at the individual level,” said Brunda Murthy, a career special educator at Leap Years by Adiksha, a Bengaluru-based learning centre for children with special needs.</p>.<p>"It is not the competition that matters, but the sense of community and belonging that Kalaangana fosters. That is the biggest reason many of us take part year after year.”</p>.<p>The festival also expanded its inclusive approach beyond students. Teachers participated in competitions highlighting innovative teaching-learning materials, caregivers took part in rangoli making, and parents of children with special needs joined in art events — underscoring Kalaangana’s focus on the entire support ecosystem around the child.</p>.<p>The Tom and Jerry Special School won the overall championship, with Eka Educational and Charitable Trust as runner-up.</p>