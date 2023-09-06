India's first underground transformer unveiled in Malleswaram

The first underground transformer in the country was inaugurated at Malleswaram 15th Cross on Tuesday. The 500 kVA transformer has been commissioned as a joint project between Bescom and BBMP.
Inaugurating the facility, Energy Minister KJ George said that underground transformers will enhance the safety and reliability of the power supply.
“We are also converting the overhead High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) cables to underground cables. This, along with the UG transformer will help improve safety and increase the quality of power supply,” George said.
The transformer is expected to bring down the impact due to accidents and reduce losses during transmission. Further, it will also help clear the footpaths and make it safe for pedestrian movements.
“There have been complaints about transformers occupying the footpaths. We are converting traditional transformers to single-pole structures and shifting a few. UG transformers will help clear footpaths for pedestrians,” a senior Bescom official told DH.
Yet another official from the Energy Department said that it will also prevent accidents caused due to electrocution and transformer blasts. “Also, since the transformer is concealed underground, it will also be protected from temperature changes and adverse weather conditions. Hence, the transformer will be more efficient,” he said.
BJP leader and Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwath Narayan said that the project was taken up considering the safety of pedestrians.
“The focus was to improve pedestrian safety. Though the project was discussed in 2022, it could not be implemented owing to lack of funds. I am happy that it has finally begun operations,” he said.
Proposal for more
Given the host of advantages the transformer brings, the energy department is considering setting up more such facilities.
“We are working on a proposal to set up more such underground transformers in the Bescom jurisdiction. The expenditure towards setting up one UG transformer is close to Rs 2 crore,” George said.