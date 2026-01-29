<p>Bengaluru: A businessman from Bengaluru was arrested by the Airport police at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA) in Bengaluru for allegedly claiming that he had bombs inside his luggage, officials said on Thursday. </p><p>The arrested is Abu Aqeel Azhar Chad, 52, a resident of Wilson Garden and a cloth merchant. He was travelling with his associate. </p><p>According to the police, on January 28, at 6.12 am, the duo were preparing to board the IndiGo flight 6E-586 (Bengaluru-Ahmedabad). During the check at the Aerobridge Gate 30, Chad claimed that he had "two small bombs" inside his bag, the FIR noted. </p>.Inappropriate touch, hug and 'thank you': Bengaluru airport staffer held for sexually harassing woman passenger in the guise of security check.<p>He was subsequently detained and handed over to the Airport police, who booked him under BNS Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief). </p><p>During questioning, it was found that the suspect was irked with the heightened checks at the airport in place due to Republic Day. Police sources told DH that despite being warned by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials not to make such statements, he continued to claim that he had bombs in his luggage creating nuisance and a threatening atmosphere to other passengers. Further investigation is underway.</p>