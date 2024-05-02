Iskcon celebrates silver jubilee, Brahmotsava festival in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Iskcon Bengaluru celebrated its silver jubilee and grand Brahma Rathotsava as part of their annual Brahmotsava festival on Wednesday.
As part of the celebration, a procession carrying the deities of Sri Radha Krishnachandra, Sri Krishna Balaram, and Sri Nitai Gauranga was held around the temple on a special wooden chariot.
The brahmotsava, a 13-day event, commenced on April 21, attracting lakhs of devotees. Every evening, the deities of Sri Radha Krishnachandra were adorned in special alankara and taken around the temple on different vahanas (carriers), followed by cultural programmes.
As part of the final ritual, the deities will be offered an elaborate ceremonial bath, known as Maha Kumbhabhisheka, which is performed once every 12 years, on Thursday.
This will be followed by a boat ride for the deities in the temple pond on Friday, along with the lowering of the flag that was hoisted on April 21.
