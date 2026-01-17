<p>To address last-mile connectivity, an elevated walkway was inaugurated on Friday, connecting the Pattandur Agrahara metro station (Purple Line) directly to the International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB) and Park Square Mall.</p>.<p>The ITPB metro skywalk spans 320 feet in length and is elevated 24 feet above the road, ensuring seamless pedestrian and vehicular flow at the ITPB hub.</p>.<p>Constructed with modern aesthetics, using durable structural steel and concrete, this elevated bridge withstands high foot traffic and delivers direct access from the metro station to the mall, eliminating road crossings for commuters and ensuring safer, uninterrupted movement for motorists below.</p>.Flight operations begin from Darbhanga.<p>Embracing sustainability, the skywalk features energy-efficient LED lighting and eco-friendly materials. It also prioritises accessibility, with smooth ramps, elevators, and wide walkways for effortless use by all, including those with mobility challenges.</p>.<p>Built with a budget of Rs 30 crore, the walkway aims to encourage 55,000 professionals at the IT Park to opt for public transport and improve traffic flow in and around Whitefield.</p>.<p>Ravishankar J, Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), described the skywalk as an example of effective public and private collaboration that strengthens last-mile connectivity.</p>.<p>"Such seamless pedestrian linkages between metro stations and major activity hubs are essential to improving metro accessibility, encouraging public transport usage, and supporting sustainable urban mobility in Bengaluru," he said.</p>