Japanese govt offers UG scholarships

The Japanese government is offering scholarships to international students pursuing undergraduate degrees. Last date for submitting applications is May 27.
Named MEXT scholarship for 2025, it is open to students born on or after April 2, 2000. To qualify for the scholarship, the students are required to score a minimum of 80 per cent in Class 12 and be proficient in the Japanese language.
The fields of study covered by the scholarship are humanities and social sciences, and natural sciences. The former includes law, politics, pedagogy, sociology, literature, history and the Japanese language while the latter comprises pure science, engineering, agriculture, fisheries, pharmacology, home economics, veterinary sciences and others. Some scholarships are also available in economics, business administration, accounts, and finance.
Twelve students will get a full scholarship along with a monthly allowance of approximately Rs 63,300. The Japanese government will also provide round-trip travel expenses.
The Government of Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology introduced the MEXT Scholarship Program in 1954. Since then the scholarship has been provided to students from over 160 countries.
Japanese consul-general in Bengaluru, Nakane Tsutomu, believes the scholarship can strengthen human exchange between India and Japan. “While Japan-India relations are deepening on the economic front, it has been pointed out that there is a lack of human resources to bridge the Japan-India relationship. In this context, it is important for both sides to visit each other’s country and become familiar with each other’s lifestyle, environment, and culture. We hope Indian students will visit Japan and experience Japan through this programme, and that they will serve as a bridge for future Japan-India relations and contribute to the development of both countries,” he tells Metrolife.
All applicants residing in Karnataka are required to post their applications to the office of the Consulate-General of Japan on Cubbon Road. Applications by email will not be accepted.
For details, visit bengaluru.in.emb-japan.go.jp
Published 21 May 2024, 21:09 IST