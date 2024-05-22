Japanese govt offers UG scholarships

Japanese consul-general in Bengaluru, Nakane Tsutomu, believes the scholarship can strengthen human exchange between India and Japan. “While Japan-India relations are deepening on the economic front, it has been pointed out that there is a lack of human resources to bridge the Japan-India relationship. In this context, it is important for both sides to visit each other’s country and become familiar with each other’s lifestyle, environment, and culture. We hope Indian students will visit Japan and experience Japan through this programme, and that they will serve as a bridge for future Japan-India relations and contribute to the development of both countries,” he tells Metrolife.