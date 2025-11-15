Karnataka cyber Cell busts fake Microsoft support racket in Whitefield raid, 21 arrested

<p> A senior officer from CID said after obtaining a search warrant from the City Court , a raid was conducted on by Savitha Srinivas, IPS, SP, Special Cyber Cell on Musk Communications,</p><p>6th Floor, Delta Building, Sigma Soft Tech Park,</p><p>Whitefield Main Road, near Varthur Kodi. </p><p>The operation was carried out with the support of the Cyber Command technical team, cyber security analysts, and officers from neighbouring Cyber Crime Police Stations under the guidance of the DGP, CCU . </p><p>During the search operation, 21 employees who were actively involved in cheating foreign nationals by posing as Microsoft support technicians were secured and arrested. A detailed night-long seizure mahazar was conducted, and several computer systems, digital devices, mobile phones, and other electronic evidence used for committing the offence were seized.</p><p>The accused have been taken into custody and they will be produced before the jurisdictional court for further investigation and some of the accused are absconding, the officer added. </p><p>Cyber Command Unit in the state reiterates its commitment to curbing cyber fraud and protecting citizens from online crimes.The Special Cell of the Cyber Command and its constituent unit, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Whitefield Division, on Saturday conducted a major operation against a fraudulent software company involved in cheating citizens of the United States of America by impersonating Microsoft Technical Support personnel.</p><p> A senior officer from CID said after obtaining a search warrant from the City Court , a raid was conducted on by Savitha Srinivas, IPS, SP, Special Cyber Cell on Musk Communications,</p><p>6th Floor, Delta Building, Sigma Soft Tech Park,</p><p>Whitefield Main Road, near Varthur Kodi. </p><p>The operation was carried out with the support of the Cyber Command technical team, cyber security analysts, and officers from neighbouring Cyber Crime Police Stations under the guidance of the DGP, CCU . </p><p>During the search operation, 21 employees who were actively involved in cheating foreign nationals by posing as Microsoft support technicians were secured and arrested. A detailed night-long seizure mahazar was conducted, and several computer systems, digital devices, mobile phones, and other electronic evidence used for committing the offence were seized.</p><p>The accused have been taken into custody and they will be produced before the jurisdictional court for further investigation and some of the accused are absconding, the officer added. </p><p>Cyber Command Unit in the state reiterates its commitment to curbing cyber fraud and protecting citizens from online crimes.The Special Cell of the Cyber Command and its constituent unit, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Whitefield Division, on Saturday conducted a major operation against a fraudulent software company involved in cheating citizens of the United States of America by impersonating Microsoft Technical Support personnel.</p><p> A senior officer from CID said after obtaining a search warrant from the City Court , a raid was conducted on by Savitha Srinivas, IPS, SP, Special Cyber Cell on Musk Communications,</p><p>6th Floor, Delta Building, Sigma Soft Tech Park,</p><p>Whitefield Main Road, near Varthur Kodi. </p><p>The operation was carried out with the support of the Cyber Command technical team, cyber security analysts, and officers from neighbouring Cyber Crime Police Stations under the guidance of the DGP, CCU . </p><p>During the search operation, 21 employees who were actively involved in cheating foreign nationals by posing as Microsoft support technicians were secured and arrested. A detailed night-long seizure mahazar was conducted, and several computer systems, digital devices, mobile phones, and other electronic evidence used for committing the offence were seized.</p><p>The accused have been taken into custody and they will be produced before the jurisdictional court for further investigation and some of the accused are absconding, the officer added. </p><p>Cyber Command Unit in the state reiterates its commitment to curbing cyber fraud and protecting citizens from online crimes.</p>