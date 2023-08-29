Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar calls on BBMP lab engineer injured in fire accident

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday enquired about the condition of BBMP engineer Shivakumar, who is critical after suffering burns in the fire that engulfed the civic body’s quality control lab on August 11.
The engineer, one of nine people injured during the fire accident, is being treated at an intensive care unit of a private hospital.
"The condition of the BBMP chief engineer is critical," the DyCM said after returning from the hospital. "When I visited him earlier, his health was improving. Doctors are administering good treatment. I pray for his speedy recovery,” the DyCM said.
The DyCM added that Jyoti, another BBMP employee, is showing signs of improvement. Shivakumar and Jyoti were critically injured among the nine burn victims.