Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka government announces 50% discount on traffic fines till Dec 12

This is the fifth time the government has announced such a discount, to attract more vehicle owners to pay up their fines.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 13:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 13:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaTraffic finesfinetraffic violations

Follow us on :

Follow Us