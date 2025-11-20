<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced a 50 per cent rebate on pending traffic fines and fines with the transport department.</p><p>The discount will be in force from Friday (November 21) to December 12.</p>.Bengaluru police announce 50% discount on pending traffic fines.<p>This is the fifth time the government has announced such a fine to attract more vehicle owners to pay up their fines. </p><p>Then, thousands of vehicles had paid up their fines which were running into crores.</p>