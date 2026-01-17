Menu
Karnataka govt appoints members to BMLTA; Siddaramaiah to head authority

The BMLTA will be chaired by the Chief Minister, with the Bengaluru Development Minister and Transport Minister named as vice-chairpersons. The Energy Minister will be a member.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 21:47 IST
