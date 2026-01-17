<p>The state government has appointed members to the newly formed Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), a mix of elected representatives, government officials and private individuals.</p>.<p>The move comes days after the government notified rules to operationalise the authority.</p>.Tiger cub found in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar; search on for other three cubs .<p>The BMLTA will be chaired by the Chief Minister, with the Bengaluru Development Minister and Transport Minister named as vice-chairpersons. The Energy Minister will be a member. Retired IAS officers ISN Prasad and Uma Shankar have also been appointed as members.</p>.<p>Apart from IAS officers representing various departments, eight private individuals have been inducted.</p>.<p>They include Prof Abdul R Pinjari (Indian Institute of Science), Irfan Razack (Prestige Group), Pawan Mulukutla (WRI India), Manas Das (Outer Ring Road Companies Association), Jagadish Chandra Sharma (Indian Urban Pvt Ltd), architect Abhay Zachariah, road expert Dr Jaya R Shinganmakki, and Dr V Anjaneyappa, an associate professor at a private engineering college.</p>