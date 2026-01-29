Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt official owns Rs 26.5-crore worth of assets, 'biggest' haul from one officer

A case has been registered against him at the Lokayukta police station, Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 15:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 15:01 IST
Bengaluru PoliceraidsLokayukta police

Follow us on :

Follow Us