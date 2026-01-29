<p>Bengaluru: A Forest Department official was found to possess assets worth Rs 26.55 crore during raids conducted by the Karnataka Lokayukta police on Thursday, officials said, marking the largest seizure from a government officer in recent years. </p><p>Tejesh Kumar N, an assistant commissioner who was recently transferred to Shivamogga as manager but is yet to report for duty, owns 14 acres of farmland, eight houses and four sites — all valued at Rs 25.63 crore — as well as Rs 92 lakh worth of personal vehicles, according to the Lokayukta police. </p>.Upa-Lokayukta orders action as 1,881 illegal e-khatas found in Mandya GP.<p>The Lokayukta police searched five locations on Thursday, including his residences, office and the homes of his relatives, uncovering what officials described as the largest seizure of disproportionate assets from a single government official. </p><p>"More disproportionate assets are likely to surface. As the accused is a senior officer, the raids only focused on him this time,” a source in the Lokayukta police said. </p><p>A case has been registered against him at the Lokayukta police station, Bengaluru.</p>