Karnataka HC orders Bengaluru liquor ban be limited to 2 days of voting and counting for council bypoll

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday eased the liquor ban imposed due to the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election. Now the ban will be restricted to only two days — on the day of polling (February 16) and the subsequent counting day (February 20).

The ban is applicable in the limits of Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru city.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on Wednesday hearing the petition filed by Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association and others questioning the ban on the sale from February 14 till February 17.

The court noted that the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner, who is the returning officer for the by-poll, had sought a ban on sale of liquor only on the days of voting and counting, but the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police had imposed a ban that was effective 48 hours prior to voting day.