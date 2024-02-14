Karnataka HC orders Bengaluru liquor ban be limited to 2 days of voting and counting for council bypoll

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday eased the liquor ban imposed due to the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election. Now the ban will be restricted to only two days — on the day of polling (February 16) and the subsequent counting day (February 20).
The ban is applicable in the limits of Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru city.
Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on Wednesday hearing the petition filed by Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association and others questioning the ban on the sale from February 14 till February 17.
The court noted that the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner, who is the returning officer for the by-poll, had sought a ban on sale of liquor only on the days of voting and counting, but the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police had imposed a ban that was effective 48 hours prior to voting day.
Earlier, the city police commissioner had issued orders banning the sale of liquor from 5 pm on February 14 till midnight on February 17.
Hoteliers had earlier written a letter to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner, requesting them to revisit the order banning the sale of liquor, considering the possible loss to the business.
Hoteliers had pointed out that business to the tune of Rs 450 crore would be affected and this would lead to significant losses.
“The government will lose revenue," the letter had stated, citing that the losses would be over Rs 200 crore. The losses would be even higher than normal, considering that February 14 is Valentine’s Day, they had said. Sale of liquor on Valentine’s Day is reportedly around 50% higher when compared to other days of business.