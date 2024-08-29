Karnataka makes tough fiscal pitch for bigger resource share

“Karnataka has seen a revenue transfer of Rs 35,000-40,000 crore per year to other states, amounting to 1.8 per cent of its GSDP,” Siddaramaiah said. “The figure is astounding because the net transfers outside of Karnataka amount to about 50-55 per cent of the total revenues it generates.”

Such “disproportionate weightage” given to equity penalises “Karnataka and similarly placed states for their good performance, both fiscally and demographically", Siddaramaiah said. “...taxpayers of such states expect their taxes to work for them,” he said, adding that the Commission has a “tightrope walk while balancing equity with efficiency and performance”.

Siddaramaiah said vertical devolution to states should be 50 per cent. He also said that cesses and surcharges should be capped at 5 per cent of gross tax revenue. “Anything exceeding that should be a part of the divisible pool,” he said.

“A strong Karnataka is crucial for a strong India. Seven crore Kannadigas, while being proud of their contributions to the country, have aspirations,” Siddaramaiah said. “They look up to the Commission to advocate a balanced and fair approach to sharing of resources.”