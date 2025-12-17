<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pragathipara Beedhi Vyaparigala Sangha, a labour union of street vendors, warned the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) of holding protests if the street vendors ID cards and verification cards were not issued at the earliest. </p><p>Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, S Babu, President of the Karnataka Pragathipara Beedhi Vyaparigala Sangha, said, “The survey was done three months ago and yet the cards have not been distributed. When we approached the authorities, they said there had been mistakes. Why should the street vendors suffer for their mistakes?”</p><p>Without the ID cards and verification certificates police and GBA officials are harassing the street vendors, said the members of the association. </p>.Designated places for pigeon feeding must be created: Health department to GBA.<p>Vinay Sreenivasa, Advocate, insisted that the authorities form the Town Vending Committees. “The term of the Town Vending Committees that were formed under BBMP in 2020 has ended. After the five corporations were carved out, we are requesting them to form Town Vending Committees to discuss harassment of street vendors and related problems.”</p><p>Vanajakshi, former Town Vending Committee member, requested GBA to let women vendors use public toilets for free and to install CCTV cameras in the streets as many cases of theft have been reported. </p><p>“The restroom is a basic facility, they charge us up to Rs 10. Hence, many of us are refraining from using restrooms. If the government could make that free for women it would be helpful. Earlier, thefts usually happened in shops. Now it's happening with us too. Money and our items are getting stolen,” said Vanajakshi.</p><p>The vendors also requested the government to permit them to use tarpaulin sheets as shelter from rain and heat.</p><p>Syed Zameer, Secretary, Karnataka Pragathipara Beedhi Vyaparigala Sangha, said, “If we put up tarpaulins, the police and GBA officials will force us to remove it. So we request the authorities to put it by themselves and to give us protection, our items are also getting spoiled due to weather.”</p>