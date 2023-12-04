Karnataka's Urban Development Department orders BBMP to pay 25% of bills on random basis

The UDD's order, dated December 1, specifies that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is to clear 75 per cent of the total bills based on a general seniority basis. However, for the remaining 25 per cent of bills, particularly for projects such as grade separators, white-topping, lakes, arterial and sub-arterial roads, stormwater drains, and solid waste management, the UDD has granted officers discretionary powers to bypass the standard seniority queue.