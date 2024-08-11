Home
Kashmiri student found hanging in Bengaluru PG

A suicide note was also recovered.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 15:01 IST

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student studying at a well-known institution in Bengaluru was found dead in his paying guest in northeastern Bengaluru's Yelahanka on Sunday. 

Tanveer, a second-year BSc student at REVA University and a native of Kashmir’s Budgam district, was found hanging in his room in the morning, according to police, who have also recovered a suicide note.

 "In the note, it was claimed that no one was responsible," a senior police officer told DH. "We have initiated the investigations." 

Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and sent the body for post-mortem. The report is awaited.

Published 11 August 2024, 15:01 IST
