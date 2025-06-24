<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has introduced Care by BLR, a personalised passenger assistance service.</p><p>The Care by BLR portfolio includes meet-and-assist, porter and luggage services, valet parking, luxury limousine services, arrival lounge access, and flower services, among others. These are available for departing, arriving and transit passengers.</p>.EKA Mobility, Chartered Speed win first contract to deploy 1,750 e-buses in Bengaluru.<p>The services are offered at both Terminal 1 and 2, and can be booked through the Pulse App, the official BLR Airport website, and dedicated counters at the terminals.</p>