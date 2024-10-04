KPTCL restores power connection at pumping stations in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) on Thursday restored the power connection to the Harohalli and TK Halli pumping stations from where Cauvery water is supplied to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Power connection was cut off last night owing to a technical problem due to heavy rain and lightning. </p>.Pavagad KPTCL staffers fight with beer bottles at party during work hours .<p>"There was disruption in the power connection around 11 pm last night. As a result, water pumping was stopped for about 10 hours. Even though the water pumping process has been restored, there may be some disruption in water supply to some areas of the city,” BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said. </p>