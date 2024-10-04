Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KPTCL restores power connection at pumping stations in Bengaluru

Power connection was cut off last night owing to a technical problem due to heavy rain and lightning.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 00:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 00:05 IST
Bengaluru newsKPTCLpower connection

Follow us on :

Follow Us