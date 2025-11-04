Menu
bengaluru

KSCW seeks report on alleged police assault on woman at Varthur station

The incident comes days after DG&IGP MA Saleem issued a circular directing police personnel to act with dignity and sensitivity while dealing with the public, especially women.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 21:10 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 21:10 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

