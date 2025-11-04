KSCW seeks report on alleged police assault on woman at Varthur station

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) has sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) on the alleged assault of a woman at the Varthur police station.</p>.<p>According to reports, a 34-year-old woman and her husband were allegedly detained and beaten by police personnel after being accused of stealing a diamond ring from their employer’s house. The woman was released only after a social activist intervened.</p>.<p>The incident comes days after DG&IGP MA Saleem issued a circular directing police personnel to act with dignity and sensitivity while dealing with the public, especially women.</p>.<p>On October 30, Sundari Bibi, a native of West Bengal, and her husband — a garbage vehicle driver — were taken to the Varthur police station after their employers, a techie couple, accused her of theft.</p>.'Life came full circle': Saiyami Kher pens emotional note after Indian women's team's historic World Cup victory.<p>The couple reportedly conducted a “sting” operation by dropping a Rs 100 note on the floor to observe her reaction. CCTV footage allegedly showed Sundari picking up the note, which she claimed she intended to return later.</p>.<p>Sundari later alleged that seven police personnel — four men and three women — assaulted her inside the station. “I pleaded my innocence, but they kept hitting me with lathis and called me a Bangladeshi,” she said, adding that her husband was also beaten for defending her.</p>.<p>Their cries for help reportedly drew the attention of nearby migrant workers, who alerted a city-based social activist. The police later released Sundari, who was unable to walk due to her injuries. She was taken to Bowring Hospital, where doctors recorded multiple bruises and registered a medico-legal case (MLC).</p>.<p>Following media reports, the Women’s Commission sought an explanation from the police.</p>.<p>K Parashuram, DCP (Whitefield), said, “I have not yet received any communication from the State Commission for Women. I have instructed the ACP (Whitefield) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken against the personnel involved.”</p>