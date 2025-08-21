Menu
Labourers electrocuted while dismantling tent in Bengaluru

When they lifted a pole, it touched an overhead high-tension wire. All four collapsed and were rushed to hospital, where two were declared dead.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 21:38 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 21:38 IST
