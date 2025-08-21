<p>Bengaluru: Two labourers died and two others were injured after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while dismantling a tent in southeastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on August 18.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Ashan Ali (40) and Abdul Khayum (42). Their colleagues, Mohidul Islam (27) and Momrej Ali (20), are being treated in hospital.</p>.<p>The police said that the four, employees of BMS Tent House, were removing a canopy tent outside the Dakshin Honda two-wheeler showroom near the Hosur service road in Singasandra around 4 pm.</p>.Bengaluru's RV Road metro station gets handrail barricades to prevent accidents .<p>When they lifted a pole, it touched an overhead high-tension wire. All four collapsed and were rushed to hospital, where Ashan and Khayum were declared dead.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Momrej alleged that neither the showroom nor their employer had provided safety equipment.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against Dakshin Honda and BMS Tent House under BNS sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The police said that further investigation is underway.</p>