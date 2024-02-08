Lalbagh project: Well to end summer thirst, collect monsoon bounty  

Bengaluru: This summer, Lalbagh is introducing a novel solution to combat the scorching heat and mitigate the risk of water scarcity.
Partnering with Friends of Lakes (FOL), India Cares Foundation, and DCB Bank, the Horticulture Department has dug a traditional open well, reaching a depth of 34 feet, which will provide a minimum of 30,000 litres of water every two days, even amid the summer heat.
“The well will serve both recharge and discharge purposes. It will be crucial in recharging groundwater, but will also provide water that can be pumped out and used for watering the plants,” V Ramprasad, co-founder and convenor of FOL, said.
Initially planned to reach a depth of 40 feet, workers were surprised to see water gushing out at 27 feet and limited its depth to 34 feet.
“This is the lowest point in Lalbagh, and water tends to flow down in this direction. Therefore, we chose this location for the well,” said Dr M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh Botanical Garden.
Jagadeesh underscored the project’s potential to reduce water procurement expenses and promote the garden’s tree health, particularly during the monsoon months.
“Over three to four months during and after the monsoon, the well will have enough water to meet a large portion of our water needs. We can divert it to the nursery and also irrigate the lawn. The more we use water from the well, the more it gets filled and hence, it is also important to use the water from the well regularly,” he said.
Beyond alleviating summer water shortage, the well serves as a reservoir for excess rainwater during the monsoon, preventing water stagnation and saving trees and plants from decaying, officials said.
Initiated in November 2023, the construction of the 25-foot-diameter open well is slated for completion by the month-end.