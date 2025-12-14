Landlord, son booked for unleashing dog on two men after quarrel outside Bengaluru bakery

<p>Bengaluru: A landlord and his son have been booked after they allegedly set their pet dog, a pitbull, on two men belonging to the Scheduled Castes during a quarrel outside a bakery in Subramanyapura on Thursday evening, leaving both victims injured.</p>.<p>The accused are Shivarudrappa (52), owner of the property where the bakery functions and his son Adithya (31), who works in a private company.</p>.<p>Police have registered cases under various sections of the BNS, including assault, criminal intimidation and using an animal to cause injury, besides provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred at Arehalli at around 7.50 pm, when Lokesh (50), an auto driver, and his acquaintance Manohar, a painter, had stopped to have tea at a bakery adjacent to Shivarudrappa’s house.</p>.Bengaluru's stray dog numbers triple as GBA hunts for space to meet SC deadline.<p>Shivarudrappa allegedly objected to their presence near his house and abused them using caste-based slurs, claiming they should not loiter in the area.</p>.<p>When the victims questioned his behaviour, the argument escalated. At this point, Adithya allegedly joined his father and the duo deliberately unleashed their pet pitbull on the two men. The dog bit Lokesh on his knee and injured Manohar on his stomach, police said.</p>.<p>Shivarudrappa allegedly threatened the victims with dire consequences during the altercation. Passersby alerted the police, following which the injured duo were rushed to hospital. They were treated for injuries and discharged later. Both victims were administered anti-rabies vaccination on Friday.</p>.<p>A senior police officer from Subramanyapura station said the accused were taken into custody soon after the FIR was registered and the case was being investigated at a senior level as it involves provisions of SC/ST Act.</p>.<p>Lokesh told <span class="italic">DH</span> that Shivarudrappa and his son had been harbouring animosity towards members of his community for a while.</p>.<p>“They often abuse us and try to restrict people from our community from coming to the area,” he said.</p>.<p>Police said action will be taken after recording statements of witnesses and examining CCTV footage. </p>