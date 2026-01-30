<p>Bengaluru: Months after the state government introduced five compensation models, some property owners have begun giving up land for the 73-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), which encircles the city's outskirts.</p><p>This is a major boost for the project, stalled for two decades over land acquisition issues.</p><p>On Wednesday, Major Manivannan, Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), symbolically exchanged property records and compensation papers with some landowners.</p><p>The BDA requires 1,810 acres for the project, previously known as the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).</p>.GBA sets up city-wide task forces to address congestion, unauthorised buildings.<p>The authority is offering compensation including cash, developed commercial or residential sites, transferable development rights (TDR) certificates, and additional floor area ratio (FAR).</p>.<p>Not all farmers are giving up land, with some demanding compensation under the Centre's 2013 Act.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called a meeting of landowners on Monday to address their compensation concerns.</p>