Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil inspects lakes in Bengaluru, directs officials to remove encroachments

Bengaluru: Amid numerous complaints over encroachment of lake land and mismanagement of lakes in the city, the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, on Tuesday, inspected two lakes in the city and tasked the officials to remove the encroachments and submit a report within a month.
Speaking to DH, Justice Patil said that the Lokayukta was flooded with complaints on lake mismanagement and though the officials sent numerous notices to all the concerned departments, there was no response. “We are hoping that the officials will wake up to it at least now. We have conducted inspections at two lakes today and hope to cover many more in the coming days.
We have asked them to respond to our queries within a stipulated time and send periodical reports about the removal of encroachments and other development works,” he said.
Pointing out to the poor state of management at the lakes, Patil said that even after heavy rains the Vibhutipura lake was only 20% full and the officials tried to cover up the matter by claiming that the area had not received enough rains.
“Only when we inspected the inlet did we realise that the Storm Water Drain (SWD) bringing water into the lake was encroached. I have asked the officials to take immediate action to remove encroachments,” he said.
Similarly at Doddanekundi Lake, it was seen that close to two acres of the lake property was encroached upon.
Apart from the removal of encroachments, the Lokayukta also directed the concerned officials to prevent the entry of sewage into lakes, take plantation drives to improve the green cover, and desilting to enhance lake capacity. Based on the complaints from the local residents, the officials were also asked to improve the security at the lakes.
The Lokayukta has asked for a detailed report from all the departments concerned about the progress of the works at both the Vibhutipura Lake and the Doddanekundi Lake.
Published 20 August 2024, 22:44 IST