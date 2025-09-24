Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt hopeful of team raising the bar higher

South Africa reached the semifinals in the last two editions of the ICC Women's World Cup ODI World Cup and ended up as runners-up in consecutive T20 World Cups.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 07:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth AfricaWorld CupICC World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us