<p>Generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/apple-executives-held-internal-talks-about-buying-perplexity-report-3596279">Perplexity</a> has announced the launch of the Comet AI browser for Windows and Mac devices in India.</p><p>The company co-founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, took to the X platform to confirm the news.</p><p>The Comet AI browser was unveiled in July 2025, but was limited to select users in the US. Since then, it has expanded to more global regions. Now, it is being made available in India.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p>Comet AI is one of the most powerful browsers in the market. It supports unified AI search, instant context, and automation across every website. Beyond deep research on science topics, it can summarise webpages and even automate shopping on e-commerce websites.</p><p>For instance, you can ask the built-in Perplexity AI on the Comet browser to put all the listed grocery items into the ekart and get to the check-out counter, while the user can focus on his/her work.</p>.<p>Further, Comet can even answer questions about important email messages in the inbox, if required, schedule meetings, and brief the user on what the agenda is for the day in the office.</p><p>It should be noted that the Comet browser for Windows and Mac devices is available only to customers with a Perplexity Pro subscription, which, by the way, costs Rs 17,000 per annum.</p><p>However, if the user has an Airtel cellular SIM, they are eligible for one year of free access to the Perplexity Pro plan.</p><p>The Comet AI browser Android version is available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. The company is expected to release the iOS version on the Apple App Store soon.</p><p>In a related development, Google has introduced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Gemini AI to the Chrome browser.</p><p>Gemini AI is powered by Google's advanced custom version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro large language AI model. It is capable of understanding complex queries in text and voice and tries to deliver the most accurate response possible.</p><p>Currently, Google has rolled out the Gemini AI in Chrome browser to Mac devices, Windows desktop and mobile app in the US. Soon, the iOS Chrome app will get a Gemini AI update.</p>.Google Chrome browser gets Gemini AI booster dose.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>