Man arrested for threatening to blow up Bengaluru metro station

Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced the arrest on Tuesday. The details of the suspect were yet to be released.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 07:24 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 07:24 IST
