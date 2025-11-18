<p>Bengaluru: Wilson Garden police have arrested a man who allegedly sent a threat email to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), warning that a Metro station in Bengaluru would be blown up.</p><p>Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh announced the arrest on Tuesday. The details of the suspect were yet to be released.</p> .Free Namma Metro tickets for Bengaluru's tech summit attendees.<p>“The suspect appears to be mentally unsound. The person named in the email was his wife. However, his statements don't tally. He has been further referred to NIMHANS,” Singh said.</p><p>The police registered the FIR on November 15, following permission from a city court. They had first registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) following a complaint on November 14 by Rathish Thomas, 50, Assistant Executive Engineer (Cybersecurity), BMRCL.</p><p>According to the FIR, on November 13, at 11.25 pm, the official email of BMRCL received an email from rajivsettyptp@gmail.com.</p> .<p>“If ever I come to know that your metro employees are torturing mentally to my past divorced wife Padmini after duty hours, be careful, one of your metro station gets blasted ... I am also a terrorists liker PATRIOTIC against KANNADIGAS,” the email read, as per the FIR.</p><p>The threat was declared a hoax by the police and an investigation was launched after the case was booked under BNS Section 351 (criminal intimidation)</p>