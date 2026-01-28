<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man sustained grievous leg injuries after a stationary, loaded lorry toppled over him near the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>According to the Rajajinagar traffic police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm while the lorry was parked at the kerbside for minor repair work. Police are yet to ascertain what caused the vehicle to topple.</p>.Vintage and Classic Car Exhibition | Bengaluru rolls back in time with the vintage cars .<p>The victim, who was standing near the lorry, was pinned under the chassis after the load shifted. Witnesses described a harrowing scene as the man cried for help while trapped beneath the vehicle.</p>.<p>The Rajajinagar traffic police, along with emergency responders, rushed to the spot and summoned two heavy-duty cranes. The lorry was lifted and the victim was pulled out.</p>.<p>Police said the man’s leg was crushed under the weight of the loaded truck. He was initially taken to the nearby ESI Hospital and later shifted by ambulance to Victoria Hospital for advanced treatment.</p>.<p>A case has been registered, and police are investigating the role of the driver. The lorry has been seized for further inspection.</p>