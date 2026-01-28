Menu
Man grievously injured as stationary lorry topples near Rajajinagar ESI Hospital

The Rajajinagar traffic police, along with emergency responders, rushed to the spot and summoned two heavy-duty cranes. The lorry was lifted and the victim was pulled out.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 22:41 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 22:41 IST
