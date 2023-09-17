Home
Man stabbed in Mahadevapura

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed alias Tariq, who worked as a scrap dealer. The incident unfolded near the tin factory bus stop at around 9 pm.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 21:46 IST

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unknown person on Saturday night in Mahadevapura in Whitefield, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed alias Tariq, who worked as a  scrap dealer. The incident unfolded near the tin factory bus stop at around 9 pm.

An FIR has been registered at Mahadevapura police station under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

According to police, he was reportedly stabbed using a knife. Police suspect that the accused is known to Tariq. Family members told police that they suspect one of Tariq’s friends who recently developed differences with him.

(Published 16 September 2023, 21:46 IST)
