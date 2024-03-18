Mantri Mall reopens after being sealed over tax dues  

Bengaluru: A day after the BBMP sealed Mantri Mall in Malleswaram, its management reopened it on Sunday by obtaining a stay order from the high court.
The BBMP has decided to challenge the stay since the mall owners failed to pay Rs 34 crore outstanding property tax.
A senior BBMP official said they had closed the mall at least thrice in the last year.
"Whenever we seal down the premises, they get a stay order from the high court. This time, we had filed a caveat, but that did not help,” he said, adding that notices will be served to the mall management again if they do not pay up.
He hoped the mall would pay up the dues at the earliest, with the state government offering a one-time settlement for all property tax defaulters by waiving penalty and interest on tax arrears.
(Published 17 March 2024, 20:57 IST)