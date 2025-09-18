Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

MBBS seats: Teacher among 3 held over fake disability quota documents

The Malleswaram police began the probe after a recent FIR filed alleged that 21 candidates had submitted fake documents claiming hearing impairment.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 22:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 22:38 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeFraudArrestMBBS seats

Follow us on :

Follow Us