MBBS seats: Teacher among 3 held over fake disability quota documents

<p>Bengaluru: The Malleswaram police on Wednesday arrested three people for aiding those who had used fake medical documents to gain government medical seats under the quota for the disabled. </p>.<p>The arrested suspects are Bharamppa, a teacher from Nandini Layout, Umesh Chaudhury, a first-grade assistant from Hosapete, and Sudhakar, who worked as an assistant at a primary healthcare centre in Mangaluru and is currently suspended. </p>.<p>Police sources said that investigators recovered the forged and fake documents and equipment used in creating them. The suspects were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to police custody for 10 days. </p><p>The Malleswaram police began the probe after a recent FIR filed alleged that 21 candidates had submitted fake documents claiming hearing impairment.</p>.<p>The probe also found that many had obtained the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) from the Government General Hospital in Vijayanagar district. </p>.<p>The document verification revealed that they were fake, leading to the complaint by the authorities. Further investigation is underway. </p>