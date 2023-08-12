Metro paper tickets for Lalbagh flower show

Namma Metro will issue return journey paper tickets from the Lalbagh metro station on August 15 in view of the Independence Day flower show.
These paper tickets will be valid for travel between Lalbagh and any other metro station from 10 am to 8 pm and will be priced at a flat Rs 30. They will be available for sale at all metro stations from 8 am to 6 pm and at the Lalbagh station up to 8 pm.
Travellers need to produce the paper tickets for entry at the AFC gates of the Lalbagh metro station and submit them at the destination station, a BMRCL release said.