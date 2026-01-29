Menu
Ajit Pawar ensured Baramati got a new ambulance; it carried his mortal remains: Driver

Nazeem Kazi's voice choked with emotion as he recounted the heartbreaking irony that followed Pawar’s untimely death.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 13:02 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 13:02 IST
