MLA Haris inspects two BDA projects  

Bengaluru: Shantinagar MLA and BDA Chairman N A Haris on Tuesday inspected ongoing projects, including the formation of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and construction of a large apartment at Kommaghatta near Kengeri.
In Kommaghatta, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is building three blocks comprising 1,176 flats. Each tower will have 13 floors and the complex will have facilities like a park, a one MLD sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting sump, and parking for 924 cars.
"Ninety-eight per cent of the work is completed. We will notify the sale of the flats once the BDA gets no objection and occupancy certificates," Haris said.
He also inspected the Kempegowda Layout and major arterial road between Magadi Road and Mysuru Road. However, he did not specify a timeline for completing these long-pending projects.
Published 02 July 2024, 23:42 IST