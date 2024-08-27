More trouble for Darshan? Bengaluru cops begin probe against actor in two fresh cases

Bengaluru: Further trouble is brewing for actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody over the alleged killing of Renukaswamy, as the police have begun a probe into two cases registered against him.
Of the three FIRs, Darshan was named in two as accused 1 and booked under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act. The FIRs were registered on Monday after a photograph of the actor smoking and relaxing with other inmates and a video of him in a video call with a person outside the prison went viral on Sunday.
The section deals with “penalty for the introduction or removal of prohibited articles, into or from prisons and communication with prisoners”. An amendment in 2022 added “mobile or any instrument of communication” to prohibited articles and increased the sentence from "not less than three years but which may extend to five years and fine”.
In the first case, Somashekhar noted that as per the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, smoking cigarettes, beedies or consumption of any other tobacco products was prohibited.
The FIR noted that the actor and others violated the provisions of the manual. Along with Darshan, his manager Nagaraj, who is also a suspect in Renukaswamy’s murder, and history sheeters J Nagaraj alias ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga and Srinivas alias Kulla Seena, were also named. They were seen sitting alongside Darshan in the photo.
The second FIR, also filed under Section 42, pertains to the leaked video call Darshan had with a person now identified as Satya. Police said Satya is being questioned. Satya is the son of an ex-Bengaluru rowdy named Janardhan alias Jaani.
The FIR named Darshan, Dharma and Satya. Dharma is another inmate, who the police suspect made the video call and handed over the phone to Darshan.
The third FIR doesn’t name Darshan but points to the involvement of jail staff in "moving items", suspected to be contraband. It may be recalled that on August 24, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police, raided the Parappana Agrahara prison but found "nothing of significance".
Police officers suspect there was a leak alerting the inmates. As per the FIR, which names jail staff Sudarshan K S, Paramesh Nayak Lamani, Rayamane K B and an inmate named Mujeeb, some things were moved out from the jail cells on August 23.
When CCTV footage was re-examined, it was found that Sudarshan, with Mujeeb’s help, moved some items between 10.58 pm and 11.30 pm. The four have been booked under BNS Sections 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) and Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act.
Meanwhile, some reports suggested that Vela, an inmate who took the photograph and leaked it, was assaulted by Naga and some others. Officials, however, refused to comment and no complaint was registered.
Court permission sought: Top cop
Bengaluru commissioner B Dayananda said court permission was sought to begin the probe. “An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two police inspectors will probe the three cases,” Dayananda said. “Since court permission is required in matters related to prisons, it is being sought.”
Police have also written to authorities to move rowdies lodged at the Bengaluru prison, especially those booked under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000 (KCOCA), to other prisons.
Published 27 August 2024, 17:03 IST