More trouble for Darshan? Bengaluru cops begin probe against actor in two fresh cases

Bengaluru: Further trouble is brewing for actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in judicial custody over the alleged killing of Renukaswamy, as the police have begun a probe into two cases registered against him.

Of the three FIRs, Darshan was named in two as accused 1 and booked under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act. The FIRs were registered on Monday after a photograph of the actor smoking and relaxing with other inmates and a video of him in a video call with a person outside the prison went viral on Sunday.

The section deals with “penalty for the introduction or removal of prohibited articles, into or from prisons and communication with prisoners”. An amendment in 2022 added “mobile or any instrument of communication” to prohibited articles and increased the sentence from "not less than three years but which may extend to five years and fine”.