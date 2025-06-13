Multi-vehicle crash on Bengaluru's E-City flyover  

<p>Bengaluru: A multi-vehicle crash on the Electronics City flyover damaged four vehicles and disrupted outbound traffic on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>The HSR Layout traffic police said that there were no major injuries to those involved. "Two buses, one tractor and a two-wheeler were involved in the crash. All of the vehicles sustained damage to the body, but no injuries were reported," an officer said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred near Kudlu Gate between 9.45 pm and 10 pm. Heavy vehicles were diverted to the service road below while the police cleared the flyover.</p>