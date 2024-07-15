Murder at Majestic railway station: Police suspect mother, lover killed 6-year-old

Bengaluru: The railway police have identified the six-year-old girl found murdered in the parking lot of the KSR railway station in early July. They suspect the hand of the mother and her lover in the crime.
The body of the girl, identified as Maryam, was found wrapped in a bedsheet on July 3. The next day, the police identified her mother as Heena alias Kaali and discovered that she and her lover, Raja alias Manikanta, had been missing since the day of the murder.
Police initially suspected that the child was murdered elsewhere and her body was disposed of in the parking lot. However, people around the area identified the child and said she often loitered around the station with her mother.
The post-mortem revealed that the child died due to a fatal blow to the head. Police took up a murder case.
Investigations showed that Heena was a beggar and Maryam use to accompany her. Heena, who was estranged from her husband, had begun having an affair with Raja.
According to the police, all three of them slept in the parking lot and Maryam was murdered at the same spot.
Police are searching for Heena and Raja.
Published 14 July 2024, 23:23 IST