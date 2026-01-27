'My bike, my rules, my road, my wish': Bengaluru biker 'threatens' car driver, attempts to hit him in viral road rage video

<p>A road rage incident reported on Dickenson Road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Monday where a biker was seen indulging in aggressive behaviour with a car driver. </p><p>A local resident named M N Praveen reported the incident, claiming that a two-wheeler rider jumped a traffic signal and nearly collided with his car, barely preventing a fatal accident. </p><p>Upon confronting, the rider got agitated and began behaving in an aggressive manner, saying, "My bike, my rules, my road, my wish," the car driver said. </p>.<p>The situation allegedly took a turn for the worse when Praveen mentioned that he will be reporting the matter to the police. This prompted the rider to go after the car and assault Praveen inside his car. </p><p>Praveen, who was recording this incident, suddenly found himself, face to face with the rider, who snatched his phone and attempted to slap him through the partially open window.</p>.<p>Bengaluru has seen increase in road rage incidents over the past year. Just last week, biker allegedly threatened a couple travelling in a car with a sharp dagger in the middle of the road near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall on Whitefield Main Road, triggering panic among other motorists in the area.</p>