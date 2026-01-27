<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Labour Department on Tuesday formed a 16-member welfare board to provide social security for gig workers, making way for aggregators to deposit their share of welfare fee with the board.</p><p>All aggregators will have to pay a welfare fee in the range of 1-1.5%.</p><p>The Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers Welfare Board is being set up as mandated in the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers' (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025.</p><p>The board comprises five members from the government — Labour Minister (Santosh Lad), Principal Secretaries of Labour and IT departments, the Commissioner of Industries Department and the Chief Executive Officer of the board. </p>.Bill passed to benefit 4L gig workers in Karnataka.<p>It also comprises four representatives of gig workers from unions, four representatives from aggregators, two members with expertise on gig economy and a technical expert in fields such as data storage and information technology.</p><p>Now, both aggregators and gig workers will have to register with the board. Within 45 days, the aggregators have to register themselves and share the data of all gig workers registered with them.</p>.Gig workers’ Act: Rules soon, cess quantum yet to be decided by Karnataka labour department.<p>Each gig worker will be allotted a unique ID, through which the board will disburse social security benefits.</p>.<p><strong>Welfare fund</strong></p><p>Alongside the welfare fee collected by aggregators and the contributions of gig workers, grants provided by State and Central governments will also be a part of the welfare fund.</p>