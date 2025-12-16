<p>Bengaluru: The top 10 finalists of 'UnboxingBLR’s Namma Bengaluru Challenge 2026' will be announced in the first week of January.</p>.<p>Now in its second edition, the challenge focuses on finding solutions to Bengaluru’s climate problems.</p>.<p>The challenge arose from Bengaluru’s culture of seeking solutions, said Malini Goyal, cofounder and CEO of UnboxingBLR. “When people of Bengaluru see a problem, they also see an opportunity to solve it. We wanted to bring startups together to address the city’s challenges,” she said.</p>.<p>The topic was disclosed in October. This edition focuses on climate change. Startups were asked to find solutions in four categories: air pollution, construction, waste management, and water and sanitation.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Of the 600 entries received, 44% focused on waste management, 32% on water and sanitation, 18% on sustainable construction, and 6% on air pollution; 15 finalists were shortlisted for innovation, go-to-market strategy, and implementation.</p>.<p>The technical jury will choose the top 10, who will then pitch their solutions to the final jury on January 24. Five winners will be selected.</p>.<p>The final jury includes Prashanth Prakash and Malini from UnboxingBLR, Manoj Kumar from Social Alpha, Hari Marar from Bangalore International Airport Limited, and Pavitra Shankar from Brigade Group.</p>.<p>Winners will receive a grant of Rs 25 lakh each and support for six-month pilot deployments with government, private sector, and civil society partners in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“This was part of our learning curve and feedback from many. Once the winners are announced, intense mentoring and handholding are required. After the January announcement, we will spend six months with the startups to plan and execute the pilots,” Malini said.</p>