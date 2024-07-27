Namma Metro seeks land in Hebbal, Minister M B Patil to decide

Bengaluru: Hebbal is likely to emerge as a major transport hub due to the large swathe of vacant space located between the Outer Ring Road and Ballari Road.

Namma Metro has proposed to acquire 45 acres of land, currently under the custody of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

MB Patil, Minister for Commerce and Industries, is expected to make the final decision on transferring the land, as KIADB falls under his portfolio.