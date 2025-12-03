<p>Bengaluru: All six coaches of the sixth trainset for Namma Metro's Yellow Line have arrived in the city, completing a fortnight road journey from Kolkata. </p>.<p>A senior BMRCL official said three coaches arrived at the Hebbagodi depot over the weekend, with the remaining ones following later. </p>.Bengaluru's Namma Metro QR tickets now on Navi UPI.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials will run static and dynamic tests on the train, after which it will enter passenger service around the third week of December. </p>.<p>With the sixth train, peak-hour frequency will improve to about 12 minutes. The BMRCL is also expected to advance the start of the Yellow Line operations. Currently, train services start at 6 am, as against 5 am on the Purple and Green lines. </p>