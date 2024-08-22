National Test House to begin EV battery and charger testing centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for EV battery and charger testing centre established by the National Test House (NTH) at the NTH-RRSL campus in Jakkur.

Joshi opined that establishing such a testing centre in Bengaluru could be crucial since the EV industry is growing rapidly in South India, especially in Bengaluru.

The establishment of the testing facility in close proximity to key players in the EV battery and charger manufacturing sector is expected to be a game-changer for the industry, he opined.

“Availability of such a high-quality testing facility will provide a significant competitive edge to Indian manufacturers in the international market, ensuring that their products meet global standards and are well-positioned for export,” he said.