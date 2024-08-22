National Test House to begin EV battery and charger testing centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for EV battery and charger testing centre established by the National Test House (NTH) at the NTH-RRSL campus in Jakkur.
Joshi opined that establishing such a testing centre in Bengaluru could be crucial since the EV industry is growing rapidly in South India, especially in Bengaluru.
The establishment of the testing facility in close proximity to key players in the EV battery and charger manufacturing sector is expected to be a game-changer for the industry, he opined.
“Availability of such a high-quality testing facility will provide a significant competitive edge to Indian manufacturers in the international market, ensuring that their products meet global standards and are well-positioned for export,” he said.
According to the NTH, the new facility will provide support to EV battery and charger manufacturers by offering comprehensive testing and certification services that ensure the highest standards of quality and safety.
“This facility will also accelerate their development cycles by allowing them to conduct crucial tests locally, rather than relying on facilities in other regions or countries,” a statement by NTH said.
In addition to Bengaluru, NTH is also planning to establish similar facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata soon.
