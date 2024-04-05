Neer Saab: Quenching the thirst of Bengaluru's traffic police

At a time when Bengaluru is grappling with the twin challenges of rising temperatures and dwindling water supplies, while most residents focus on securing water for themselves, there are good Samaritans like Syed Mujeeb, who extend their concern and care beyond personal needs.
Mujeeb, a 56-year-old painter and real estate agent, has emerged as a beacon of generosity, dedicating his efforts to ensuring that traffic officials working under the relentless sun remain hydrated.
For nearly two years, Mujeeb has been a familiar sight at the Hebbal Flyover, offering water bottles to the traffic police managing the busy junction. This simple yet profound act of kindness has earned him the affectionate nickname ‘Neer Saab’ or ‘Water Uncle’ among the officers he serves. Despite his own challenges in accessing water for daily use in his rented home, Mujeeb never misses a day to provide for the city’s traffic cops, driven by a deeply personal commitment to their well-being.
The genesis of Mujeeb’s mission traces back to a tragic incident he witnessed on the flyover — a fatal accident that occurred while a traffic official had momentarily stepped away to fetch water. This event profoundly impacted Mujeeb, cementing his resolve to ensure that the officials have easy access to water, potentially averting distractions and further mishaps.
“There is a spot on the flyover where taking a U-turn is prohibited, but people still take it, so a traffic official usually guards it. However, two years ago, the traffic police went to get some water. Meanwhile, a rider met with an accident that proved fatal. I witnessed it and thought had the cop had access to water just at that moment, a life could have been saved.”
Mujeeb’s selfless service was brought to the public eye when Shree Ram Bishnoi, a traffic warden, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), capturing Mujeeb’s daily act of kindness. This gesture led to Mujeeb being identified and felicitated by Siri Gowri, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic North Division, in a public acknowledgement of his contributions.
Mujeeb also shared that police officials are often abused by citizens, but this interaction proved otherwise. Speaking to DH, Gowri echoed the same, “Police officials are often criticised, but it is tough to stand under the sun for hours.” She also appreciated Mujeeb’s efforts and encouraged more people to come forward, building cordial relations between the Police and the people.
“We have been trying to make such efforts for our officials, but haven’t been able to because of multiple hurdles,” she added.
(Published 04 April 2024, 22:08 IST)