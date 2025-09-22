<p>Vemula (Mahbubnagar): New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)-listed Corning Incorporated and France- headquartered SGD Pharma inaugurated a new $60 million glass tubing facility in Telangana on Monday, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in the region.</p><p>In June 2023, both Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma announced a joint venture that includes the opening of a new glass tubing facility to expand pharmaceutical manufacturing in India.</p><p>The facility combines Corning's advanced Velocity Vial technology with SGD Pharma's vial-converting expertise to address capacity challenges and quality requirements in primary glass packaging. Located in Vemula, Mahbubnagar district, the plant will manufacture high-quality Type I borosilicate glass tubing, a critical material for injectable drug packaging, direct injection delivery systems, diagnostics, and biologics. The facility is designed with an annual production capacity of 13,000 tonnes of glass tubing, which can be converted into approximately 2.2 billion pharmaceutical vials, representing a substantial portion of India's estimated three billion to four billion vial annual market.</p>.MSME pharma companies get additional one year to upgrade facilities under Schedule M.<p>Corning's life sciences vice president and general manager Chris Hudson explained that their proprietary Velocity Vial technology, now manufactured locally, dramatically reduces friction on filling lines. This helps pharmaceutical companies boost productivity by 20-50 per cent, reduce breakage, and limit glass particulate contamination by up to 96 per cent.</p><p><strong>Exports</strong> </p><p>While much of the new capacity will serve India's growing pharmaceutical sector, 30-45 per cent of the output is expected to be exported to regulated global markets. The vials will be shipped to more than 120 countries, including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The factory produces standard vial sizes ranging from 2 ml to 48 ml and ampules up to 5 ml, with speciality coatings such as Velocity and silicone available based on customer requirements.</p><p>The $60 million investment, fully deployed, has established end-to-end manufacturing from glass tubing to converted vials within the new plant and adjacent converter facility. Both Corning and SGD Pharma emphasised that this partnership is not just about capacity, but also about innovation and quality control. According to Chris Hudson, the facility was ramping up and is expected to reach full production by the end of 2025, with all of the investment already made and the plant now operational.</p><p>“The inauguration of this facility marks an important milestone in addressing critical regional needs, such as expanded production capacity, proximity to customers, and the localisation of supply chains,” said Hudson on Monday on the sidelines of the inauguration of the facility.</p><p>“This facility will play a vital role in India in accelerating the delivery of injectable treatments, supporting local pharmaceutical growth, and ensuring safer, more efficient access to critical medicines,” he added.</p><p><strong>Room for expansion</strong></p><p>Both companies have left room for expansion as market needs evolve. Land and infrastructure are already in place to grow capacity further, depending on demand from the Indian and global pharmaceutical sectors. For now, the focus remains on establishing the new plant as a benchmark for quality and efficiency, with potential subsequent investments aligned with market growth and strategic goals, he added.</p><p>“This joint venture with Corning marks a major milestone in our global growth strategy. By establishing a state-of-the-art glass tubing facility in Telangana, we are not only securing a critical part of our supply chain but also bringing world-class technology to one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets. This investment reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and supporting local development, while positioning SGD Pharma as a truly global leader in high-quality glass packaging,” said SGD Pharma CEO Olivier Rousseau.</p><p><strong>Local jobs, boost for regional economy</strong></p><p>Corning India managing director Sudhir Pillai said the new facility creates hundreds of local jobs, boosts the regional economy, and supports India’s aspirations of self-reliance and sustainable growth.</p><p>“We are proud to inaugurate this state-of-the-art glass tubing facility in Telangana, a testament to SGD Pharma’s commitment to advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing in India. This facility not only strengthens our local manufacturing capabilities but also enables us to bring Corning’s Velocity Vial technology to the region, enhancing product quality, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the evolving needs of our pharmaceutical partners,” said SGD Pharma India managing director and CEO Deepak Sood.</p>