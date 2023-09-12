Netherlands' PM Rutte cycles into Bengaluru's heart  

Monday on Church Street seemed like any other day for visitors, shoppers, and employees at the numerous retail outlets.
However, it quickly turned into an unexpected treat as they witnessed Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, casually cycling and strolling down the street.
The visit was a government decision to showcase the city's charm to Rutte and his entourage, which included Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran, and architect Naresh Narasimhan. They strolled from Brigade Road towards Church Street Social.
Notably, the street featured a lion mural, symbolising both India and the Netherlands, which added significance in the context of the G20, according to Narasimhan.
Later, Rutte made a pit stop at Chai Point for some desi chai. “He was happy drinking the masala chai,” Kumar, a staff at the joint, told DH. “(He said) milk tea should become a popular concept in the Netherlands. We are lucky to be here when he visited."
Rutte paid for his chai using UPI and was visibly impressed by how it worked, Sankaran said. Later, Rutte cycled a short distance before continuing on foot. He paused along the way to greet onlookers, take selfies, and finally addressed the media at the end of his stroll.
During this time, Sathya discussed Bengaluru's cycling infrastructure with the prime minister. "He was very appreciative of Bengaluru and was curious about how the Netherlands can contribute to making Bengaluru a cyclable city," he told DH.