New BMTC bus route from today

Bengaluru: The BMTC will introduce a new bus service from Shivajinagar to Srirampura on Tuesday.
286-C: The bus will make eight trips both ways per day via RT Nagar, Hebbal and Dasarahalli.
A group of IAS officers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, visited the BMTC central offices in Shanthinagar on Monday.
BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R briefed the delegation about the bus operator's history, model initiatives, financial performance, traffic revenue, cost of operations, operation of electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, commuter pass system and the free travel scheme for women.
The delegation later visited the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) control room.
Chief Traffic Manager (Operation) GT Prabhakar Reddy, Chief Mechanical Engineer AN Gajendra Kumar, Chief System Manager KG Sadananda, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer SR Kiran Kumar and other BMTC officials were present on the occasion, a release said.
(Published 04 March 2024, 22:19 IST)