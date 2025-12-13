TMC, BJP trade charges over presence of saffron flags during Messi event at Salt Lake stadium
Video clips circulating online showed spectators running onto the pitch, some carrying saffron flags and shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans, while throwing bottles and chairs, damaging seats and banners, and breaking barricades.
Following the chaos at the Yuva Bharati Stadium during Lionel Messi's event today, videos have now surfaced showing a group of spectators carrying saffron flags and shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' while creating a ruckus at the venue. pic.twitter.com/vZz6J2hdY2