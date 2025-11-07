<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is gearing up for a unique civic outreach programme this November.</p>.<p>Dubbed ‘Be a Traffic Cop for a Day’, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between citizens and law enforcement by offering a first-hand experience of managing the city’s notorious traffic, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy told DH.</p>.<p>Citizens above 18 years who wish to participate must register via the BTP’s Astram mobile app. After registration, volunteers will undergo a mandatory one-hour training session before selecting a junction of their choice. They can then assist in traffic management for a two-hour or four-hour shift each day.</p>.<p>Reddy said the core philosophy of the initiative is public sensitisation.</p>.<p>"Our intention is to make them understand the ground reality of the challenges faced by traffic police,” he said.</p>.Cubbon Park police raid EPF Credit Co-op over financial fraud.<p>He added that a commuter might sometimes take a route that helps reach a destination faster, but could unintentionally cause inconvenience to others.</p>.<p>The programme also aims to highlight “how a traffic constable’s job is so tiresome” and promote empathy and cooperation among commuters.</p>.<p>BTP officials said they are also open to citizens' suggestions for improving traffic management and have promised to implement practical ideas shared by participants.</p>